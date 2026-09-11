Conservative MPs weep at hearing for Canadians claiming COVID vaccine injuries

Conservative MPs became emotional during a public hearing as Canadians described deaths and serious health problems they attributed to COVID-19 vaccines, including the case of a longtime parliamentary aide who qualified for federal vaccine injury compensation before his death.“I don’t think we have properly acknowledged the harm that was done to many people,” Conservative MP Blaine Calkins, who represents Ponoka-Didsbury, Alta., said at the hearing.Among those discussed was Scott Gorry, who worked in Calkins’ office for nearly a decade. Gorry died July 4 at the age of 48.“Scott worked for me for almost a decade,” said Calkins. “I don’t have any expert knowledge that I can impart here other than just to say he was a great friend.”Blacklock's Reporter said Gorry was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after receiving a COVID vaccine while Parliament's vaccination mandate was in effect.His sister, Barrie, Ont., physician Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, told MPs Gorry received the vaccine because it was required for him to continue working.“He needed to get the vaccine to maintain his employment,” said Luchkiw.“He ended up in hospital multiple times.”.Luchkiw said the evidence linking her brother's condition to vaccination was “irrefutable” and that his claim had been approved through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program.The $75-million program was established to provide financial support to people who experienced a serious and permanent injury after receiving a Health Canada-authorized vaccine.Conservative MP Glen Motz, who represents Medicine Hat-Cardston, Alta., wept while remembering Gorry.“Scott was a big man,” said Motz. “He made me look pretty small.”Conservative MP Arnold Viersen of Peace River-Westlock, Alta., recalled discussing Gorry's health problems with him.“I had a conversation with him about it,” said Viersen. “He seemed somewhat relieved by the fact that it was acknowledgement that he was injured, but that was about the extent of his relief.”The hearing also revisited Parliament's vaccination rules, which prohibited people from working on Parliament Hill without providing proof of vaccination.Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall of Yorkton-Melville, Sask., was prevented from taking her seat after declining to disclose her vaccination status.“It’s not just about me,” Wagantall told reporters at the time.“I have all kinds of people in my constituency. My office has dealt with people just beyond stressed, crying, because they have lost their jobs or they can’t get from where they are to where they want to go, and it’s deplorable.”The House of Commons voted 180-140 in 2021 to uphold the vaccination requirement. Wagantall was escorted from the chamber after challenging the order.The public hearing was organized by Conservative MP Dean Allison of Niagara West, Ont., to hear testimony from Canadians about vaccine mandates and their experiences with the Vaccine Injury Support Program.“We had over 1,400 people apply to be here,” Allison said. “Unfortunately not all could make it.”