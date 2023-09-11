The Conservative national council decided Manitoba councillor Stephen Barber will become the next president.
“Congratulations Stephen Barber on being elected by National Council as the new @CPC_HQ President!” tweeted the Conservatives on Monday.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Conservative national council decided Manitoba councillor Stephen Barber will become the next president.
“Congratulations Stephen Barber on being elected by National Council as the new @CPC_HQ President!” tweeted the Conservatives on Monday.
Congratulations Stephen Barber on being elected by National Council as the new @CPC_HQ President!— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) September 11, 2023
Barber has worked as a director at the Manitoba government since 2022. His previous work experiences includes roles with various ministries such as an economic accounts analyst at the Manitoba Bureau of Statistics, a senior policy analyst at Manitoba Health, and a senior analyst at the Treasury Board Secretariat.
Prior to working for the Manitoba government, he was senior financial officer at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and a senior analyst at the RCMP.
His education includes a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Manitoba, a master’s in financial economics from the University of London, and a master’s in international economic law from the University of Edinburgh.
Barber was replacing former Conservative president Rob Batherson, who could not seek re-election because he was term limited.
“Congratulations to Manitoba’s Stephen Barber on being elected by @CPC_HQ National Council as our new President!” said Batherson.
Congratulations to Manitoba’s Stephen Barber on being elected by @CPC_HQ National Council as our new President! Félicitons le nouveau président du @PCC_HQ Stephen Barber du Manitoba ! #commonsense #legrosbonsens pic.twitter.com/CYtZda1F5I— Rob Batherson (@rbatherson) September 11, 2023
Conservative national council chief returning officer Bob Stanley announced the winners of the elections to fill in various vacancies at the Conservative Convention on Saturday.
“I look forward to serving with all of you on national council,” said Stanley.
The four Conservative national council candidates elected in Ontario were former Progressive Conservatives Youth Wing president Alex Corelli, Solstice Public Affairs President Stewart Kiff, former PC MPP Christina Mitas (Scarborough Centre), and Capital Hill Group Managing Director — Toronto Aaron Scheewe.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.