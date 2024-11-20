Conservative Party of BC unveils shadow cabinet

John Rustad, leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, announced the party’s shadow cabinet Wednesday to hold Premier David Eby’s government accountable and providing an alternative vision for the province.“Our shadow cabinet is a dynamic group ready to restore prosperity, public safety, and affordability for British Columbians,” said Rustad. “With experts in every field, we are focused on delivering real solutions to the challenges our province faces.”Highlighting the historic appointment of Aaliya Warbus as House Leader, Rustad emphasized the shadow cabinet’s commitment to addressing critical issues such as healthcare, public safety, and government spending.The newly appointed shadow cabinet includes:Aaliya Warbus as House LeaderBruce Banman as WhipSheldon Claire as Deputy WhipPortfolios were distributed across key areas, with Tony Luck taking on Municipal Affairs, Anna Kindy overseeing Health, and Claire Rattee focusing on Mental Health and Addictions. Other appointees include Trevor Halford for Environment and Parks, Elenore Sturko for Solicitor General and Public Safety, and Peter Milobar for Finance.Rustad highlighted the breadth of expertise in the appointments, which range from agriculture and climate readiness to housing and Indigenous relations.“With the talent and dedication of this caucus, we will hold David Eby to account for his government’s out-of-control spending and ongoing failures in healthcare, public safety, and addictions,” Rustad said.