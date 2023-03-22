Conservatism Panel

Common Sense Society Vice President of Education Murray Bessette said society is not moving in a progressive direction because one of the top movies in 2022 was “Top Gun: Maverick.”

A group of conservative public figures said conservatism has to be about uplifting people for the movement to be successful. 

“Conservatism at its best has to be very intentional to cast a positive vision, because naturally we're concerned with the welfare of society and we see it constantly under threat,” said Communitech senior advisor Matthew Bondy at a Wednesday panel at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference. 

Strong&Free
Arts, culture, education, and religion are orders of magnitude more powerful and influential than politics and technology. Every human being would implode without a large intake of stories, pictures, and music. He who controls the stories, pictures, and music, determines what society we will live in. We'd best take a good hard look at what stories, pictures, and music we take in.

Farmboy19
Thought leaders..wth..who pays for all this...taxpayers??

