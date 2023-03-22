A group of conservative public figures said conservatism has to be about uplifting people for the movement to be successful.
“Conservatism at its best has to be very intentional to cast a positive vision, because naturally we're concerned with the welfare of society and we see it constantly under threat,” said Communitech senior advisor Matthew Bondy at a Wednesday panel at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference.
“We need to do better than we are naturally inclined to do as intellectual and political defence to cast that positive vision.”
Bondy said conservatives need to have a positive temperament. He added the messaging from Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s office is starting to find the right balance of finding challenges and being positive.
Canadian Taxpayers Federation Federal Director Franco Terrazzano said conservatives need to be on the offensive and defensive. Terrazzano said he knows this because he “has been hit in the nose a bunch of times by a lot of smart people on the other side.”
“And so eventually you realize if you really have to keep it tight because somebody whose really skillful will be a good counter-puncher,” said Terrazzano.
The federal director went on to say it's not always easy to be positive in Ottawa. He said one way to turn a negative message into a positive one is to use humour.
Common Sense Society Vice-President of Education Murray Bessette said society is not moving in a progressive direction because one of the top grossing movies of 2022 was Top Gun: Maverick. Bessette said Top Gun: Maverick was a positive movie about freedom-loving people.
“The market’s there, but for whatever reason, conservatives have decided for the last 40, 50, years decided that we’re just going to ignore culture, we’re going to ignore education,” said Bessette.
He said the assumption was what goes on in universities does not matter. He complained about how progressives have gone into cultural, educational, and financial institutions and changed them.
Bessette continued by saying it takes courage to speak the truth. When he came to the CSFN National Conference in 2022, he said he was shocked when none of the five Conservative leadership candidates would define what a woman is.
Terrazzano said emotion matters. If it does not fire people up or make them laugh, he said conservatives should not put it out.
Bondy said conservatives need to “cheerfully and self-confidently pop the woke balloon.” They have stopped caring about saying the wrong comment.
He accused the left of suffering from neurosis for supporting the woke movement. The mothers and fathers who want to take their children to school, go to work, and take them to soccer are done with it, but they are afraid of speaking out.
“We need to help them get there,” he said.
This panel comes after Poilievre said on February 17 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the reason Canadians are divided.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Arts, culture, education, and religion are orders of magnitude more powerful and influential than politics and technology. Every human being would implode without a large intake of stories, pictures, and music. He who controls the stories, pictures, and music, determines what society we will live in. We'd best take a good hard look at what stories, pictures, and music we take in.
Thought leaders..wth..who pays for all this...taxpayers??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.