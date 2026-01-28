Conservatives break fundraising records, raise nearly $48M in 2025

The Conservative Party of Canada set a new fundraising record in 2025, collecting almost $48 million in donations from Canadians, surpassing the Liberals by more than $18 million, the party announced Wednesday.Under the leadership of Pierre Poilievre, the Conservatives outperformed the Liberals in every quarter last year. The party raised $28.1 million in Q1 alone — nearly matching the Liberals’ full-year total of $29 million. In Q4, the Conservatives brought in $6,414,559, more than $1 million ahead of Carney’s Liberals. December donations reached $3,555,531.“Canadians are tired of fancy rhetoric and broken promises. They want action and results,” Poilievre said, blaming the Carney government’s fiscal policies for record-high grocery bills and widespread economic hardship.“These generous donations from people across the country demonstrate the widespread faith in our Conservative message of hope for a safer, more affordable Canada,” he said, adding that the funds will help the party prepare for the next election.In total, the Conservatives received 327,105 donations amounting to $47,792,248 in 2025. The party’s Q4 fundraising report will be filed with Elections Canada and made available online at elections.ca.