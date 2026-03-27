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Conservatives call for crackdown on student visa fraud

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner Screenshot:CPAC
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Cdnpoli
Immigration
Sean Fraser
Michelle Rempel Garner
Marc Miller
Foreign Students
Lena Diab

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