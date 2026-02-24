Conservatives call for limits on health care benefits for rejected asylum claimants
TORONTO — Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner called Tuesday for federal policy changes that would restrict health-care benefits for rejected asylum claimants and strengthen deportation enforcement for non-citizens convicted of serious crimes.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Conservative health critic Dan Mazier, Rempel Garner said the proposals are intended to address concerns about pressures on Canada’s immigration and health-care systems.
Rempel Garner said Conservatives are advocating measures that would require non-citizens convicted of serious offences to leave Canada and would limit federal health benefits for rejected asylum claimants to emergency, life-saving care while they await removal.
“These are common-sense measures that are needed to restore order and fairness to Canada’s immigration and health-care systems,” she said.
Health program costs and access debated
A central focus of the announcement was the federal Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP), which provides temporary health coverage for asylum seekers and certain other immigration applicants.
Rempel Garner said program costs have increased over the past decade and argued that rejected asylum claimants should not receive extended health benefits beyond emergency services. She cited parliamentary data indicating rising expenditures and pointed to a growing backlog of refugee claims.
Mazier said the program was initially designed to support individuals fleeing persecution but has expanded to include supplemental services such as vision care, therapy and other supports.
He said projections from the Parliamentary Budget Officer show continued growth in program spending and argued some Canadians face wait times for care while asylum claimants receive federally funded coverage.
Removal enforcement concerns
Rempel Garner also raised concerns about deportation enforcement for non-citizens convicted of serious crimes. She said Conservatives are seeking policy changes to ensure removals occur where required under immigration law.
The Conservative MP further cited government data indicating many rejected asylum claimants remain in Canada following decisions on their claims, which she attributed to operational and policy challenges.
Broader policy debate
During the press conference question period, Rempel Garner connected the proposals to wider debates over immigration levels and service capacity across provinces and municipalities.
The federal government has previously defended its immigration approach as necessary to address labour shortages and demographic pressures while maintaining humanitarian commitments. Officials have also pointed to ongoing efforts to reduce asylum processing backlogs.
Rempel Garner said Conservatives are seeking support from other parties for their motion as part of broader immigration policy discussions.
The federal government had not publicly responded to the specific proposals at the time of the press conference.