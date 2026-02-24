Conservatives call for limits on health care benefits for rejected asylum claimants

TORONTO — Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner called Tuesday for federal policy changes that would restrict health-care benefits for rejected asylum claimants and strengthen deportation enforcement for non-citizens convicted of serious crimes.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Conservative health critic Dan Mazier, Rempel Garner said the proposals are intended to address concerns about pressures on Canada’s immigration and health-care systems.

Rempel Garner said Conservatives are advocating measures that would require non-citizens convicted of serious offences to leave Canada and would limit federal health benefits for rejected asylum claimants to emergency, life-saving care while they await removal.

“These are common-sense measures that are needed to restore order and fairness to Canada’s immigration and health-care systems,” she said.