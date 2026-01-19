Conservatives confirm Kurek for Battle River–Crowfoot as Poilievre signals he will run elsewhere

The Conservative Party has confirmed former MP Damien Kurek as its candidate in Battle River–Crowfoot for the next federal election, a move that also signals leader Pierre Poilievre does not plan to defend the Alberta seat he won in a 2025 by-election.

The decision was made by the party’s national council, which passed a motion confirming Kurek as the riding’s candidate and waiving a local nomination contest.

Poilievre entered Parliament through the rural Alberta riding after losing his longtime Ontario seat of Carleton in the April 28, 2025 general election. Kurek resigned his seat to allow Poilievre to run in the by-election, which Poilievre won on Aug. 18, 2025 with 80.4% of the vote.