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Conservatives, critics slam Globe and Mail column’s call for reopening the immigration gates

A recent Globe and Mail column has become the latest flashpoint in the raging debate over immigration in Canada, as columnist Doug Saunders’ call to “rev up” the country’s immigration system draws harsh criticism from Conservative politicians and other commentators who say Canada is still reeling from the previous population surge.
A recent Globe and Mail column has become the latest flashpoint in the raging debate over immigration in Canada, as columnist Doug Saunders’ call to “rev up” the country’s immigration system draws harsh criticism from Conservative politicians and other commentators who say Canada is still reeling from the previous population surge.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Jason Kenney
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Statistics Canada
Michelle Rempel Garner
Mass Immigration
The Globe And Mail
Mark Carney
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Globe And Mail
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Mass immigration crushing Canada
Immigration Levels Plan
mass immigration into Canada
doug saunders
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Western Standard
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