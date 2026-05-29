Conservatives demand action as Diab faces criticism over deportation loopholes

Conservatives are accusing Immigration Minister Lena Diab of failing to protect Canadians after refusing to support measures that would ensure non-citizens convicted of serious crimes face deportation.In a statement released Friday, Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner blasted Diab's handling of cases in which judges imposed lighter sentences on non-citizens, allowing them to avoid deportation under Canadian immigration law.“Last night, Minister Diab displayed an utter disregard for the need of all non-citizens to both abide by the rule of law and face the law’s consequences, including deportation, when convicted of a serious crime in Canada,” said Rempel Garner.The criticism follows a parliamentary exchange in which the minister was questioned about several court cases involving non-citizens who received reduced sentences that kept them below the threshold that can trigger removal from Canada.Rempel Garner highlighted a case raised by Conservative MP Kelly DeRidder involving a non-citizen convicted of choking his partner. According to the Conservatives, the offender was allowed to remain in Canada while the victim was forced to seek refuge in a women's shelter after repeated probation breaches.The Conservatives also pointed to a series of other cases across the country involving violent assaults, drug trafficking, theft, sexual offences and fatal vehicle collisions in which non-citizens allegedly received lighter sentences that prevented deportation.Among the examples cited were offenders convicted in stabbing attacks, cocaine trafficking operations, sexual assaults and deadly crashes in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia..According to Rempel Garner, judges in Ontario and Quebec have openly acknowledged concerns about what she described as a "two-tier justice system" in which immigration consequences influence criminal sentencing outcomes.The Conservatives argue the issue could have been addressed through legislation they introduced earlier this year. They say the Liberal government voted against the bill in March, allowing the current system to remain in place.“Shame on the immigration minister for hiding behind weak talking points and refusing to take accountability for her lack of action,” said Rempel Garner.“The list of non-citizen criminals convicted of serious crimes in Canada is getting longer every day, and the Liberals are allowing the system to award sweetheart deals to avoid deportation.”The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to tighten deportation rules and remove judicial incentives that allow offenders to avoid immigration consequences through reduced sentences.“Victims of these crimes are waiting for action. Canadians are waiting for answers,” said Rempel Garner.“If the minister is unable to act, the Prime Minister should fire her and bring in a minister who will.”