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Conservatives demand action as Diab faces criticism over deportation loopholes

Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Left) and Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab (Right)
Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Left) and Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab (Right)WS Canva
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Cdnpoli
Immigration
Michelle Rempel Garner
Kelly DeRidder
Lena Diab
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