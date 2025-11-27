Conservatives demand answers on $4b veterans affairs reduction

Conservative MPs raised concerns Thursday over planned reductions to Veterans Affairs Canada spending, alleging that veterans are confused and worried about how the changes may affect their benefits and services.According to the federal budget, approximately $4 billion in reductions are planned over the next four years. The announcement was made shortly before Remembrance Day, prompting criticism from opposition MPs who say the federal government has not provided enough detail about what programs may be affected..Conservative MP Blake Richards said veterans have reached out expressing fear that disability supports, pensions, or care programs may be cut.“We have veterans who are worried, concerned, and afraid,” Richards said at a press conference. “There have been no clear answers from the government about what services will be reduced.”He noted that the Royal Canadian Legion has also reported hearing similar concerns from veterans who feel “left in the dark.”Richards pointed to other past controversies involving Veterans Affairs, including long wait times for benefits decisions, challenges accessing services, and controversy surrounding the government's decision to alter the disability pension system. He also referenced complaints about delays building the long-promised national monument to the Afghanistan mission..Some of the changes mentioned in the budget include lowering reimbursement rates for medical cannabis and adjustments affecting RCMP veterans’ disability payments and funding levels for long-term care veterans.Government officials, however, have said the $4-billion figure reflects accounting changes rather than direct reductions to frontline services. During the budget lock-up, officials stated that much of the adjustment relates to changes in the reimbursement formula for medical cannabis and how future program spending is projected. They said that on a cash basis, the change amounts to roughly $100 million per year..Richards said the math “doesn’t add up,” arguing that the scale of the adjustment suggests broader impacts.When asked whether a future Conservative government would reverse the changes, Richards responded that his party would first need clarity on the specific reductions but argued that Veterans Affairs should not be a target for budget restraint.“Veterans should be the last place the government looks to cut,” he said. “We believe veterans have earned and deserve the services and benefits provided to them.”Several Conservative MPs who previously served in the Canadian Armed Forces attended the announcement in support.The federal government has not yet released a detailed breakdown of the funding adjustments.t