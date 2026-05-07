Conservatives demand Liberals keep Snowbirds flying amid grounding fears

Conservatives are accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government of jeopardizing one of Canada’s most recognizable military symbols after reports the iconic Snowbirds air demonstration squadron could be grounded without a replacement plan.Fraser Tolmie, Conservative MP for Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan, blasted the Liberals Thursday, warning that shelving the Snowbirds would damage military recruitment efforts and erase decades of aviation heritage.“For fifty years, the iconic Snowbirds of the 431 Air Demonstration Squadron have served as one of the Canadian Armed Forces’ most effective recruitment tools,” Tolmie said in a statement.The Snowbirds, based in Moose Jaw, Sask., are known for precision aerobatic performances across Canada and internationally. Tolmie argued the team plays a critical role in inspiring young Canadians to join the armed forces, particularly as the military struggles with ongoing recruitment shortages.He accused the federal government of failing to provide a clear explanation for the reported move and criticized Ottawa for not securing replacement aircraft despite years of warning that the aging Tutor jet fleet would eventually need to be retired..Several years ago, the federal government committed $30 million to keep the Tutors operational through 2030. Tolmie said the Liberals wasted valuable time by failing to advance a replacement strategy.“Liberals are signalling that this is merely a five-year pause,” he said. “But if the squadron is disbanded, the culture of excellence and institutional knowledge of the pilots, ground crew and support staff will be lost.”Tolmie argued the Snowbirds are more than an air show attraction, calling them a living symbol of Canadian military excellence and national pride.He urged the government to maintain the current fleet through the end of the decade while accelerating procurement of replacement aircraft to ensure the demonstration squadron survives long term.The criticism comes as Ottawa faces mounting pressure over the condition of Canada’s military equipment and persistent staffing shortfalls within the Canadian Armed Forces.