Conservatives demand plan to stop Iranian regime activity in Canada

Conservative MPs are calling on the federal government to act immediately against Iranian regime operations in Canada, citing a growing threat to national security and the safety of regime critics.Deputy Conservative Leader Melissa Lantsman, Shadow Minister for Immigration Michelle Rempel Garner, and Québec Lieutenant Pierre Paul-Hus said Ottawa has long known about hundreds of Iranian regime officials living in Canada, yet has acted against only one. They criticized Liberal officials for claiming they cannot deport regime operatives because they are eligible for asylum, there are no flights to Iran, or privacy rules apply.The MPs pointed to the disappearance of Canadian critic Masood Masjoody, currently under homicide investigation, as evidence that Tehran may be targeting dissidents abroad. “With every passing day, there are more stories of Liberal government failures to end the Iranian regime’s activities in Canada,” the Conservatives said in a release. “Lax screening policies, endless removal appeals and a failure to implement a foreign agent registry make Canada a hotspot for regime operatives to flee justice.”.The Conservative statement outlined a series of urgent measures they want the government to implement within a week: enforce deportation orders for Iranian regime officials, block officials involved in terrorism or crimes against the Iranian people from seeking refuge in Canada, disrupt money-laundering and financing of regime terrorism, strengthen sanctions compliance, update Canada’s terrorism threat assessment, close gaps in national security laws, complete the Foreign Influence Registry, and require in-person interviews for all refugee claims.“The Liberals can take action against the Iranian regime today, at home within our own borders,” the MPs said. “Too much is at stake. We expect a plan within the week.”