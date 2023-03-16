The National Candidate Selection Committee (NCSC) for the Conservatives voted to disqualify pro-life candidate Gerrit Van Dorland in the Oxford byelection nomination race Tuesday.
“The party gave no reason for Gerrit's disqualification,” said RightNow co-founder Scott Hayward in a Wednesday press release.
“The real issue is that Gerrit is pro-life and more than likely to win the nomination.”
Poilievre and Conservative insiders endorsed nomination candidate Arpan Khanna. His endorsement contravenes the National Council Code of Conduct, as he's a member of National Council.
Hayward said Poilievre promised the Conservatives would be different under him compared to former leader Erin O’Toole, “but that promise seems to be quickly fading.”
The release said there's one last step in the process to ensure Van Dorland is able to run in a fair, open nomination.
He is appealing the decision from the NCSC to National Council, who can overturn it and let him run. The release said the National Council will be meeting Saturday to vote on his appeal, so people are asked to send their emails to it by then and encouraged to have their pro-life family and friends do the same.
It said people are encouraged to contact all members of National Council and let them know they do not support his disqualification and encourage them to let Van Dorland run.
The release concluded by saying people can contact Poilievre and Conservative Executive Director Michael Krase to let know their opinions.
Van Dorland’s campaign manager, Bas Sluijmers, said his team was disappointed with the notice the team received from the Conservatives saying he was being disqualified without providing reasons. Sluijmers said the Conservatives “maintain that they are a party of open and fair nominations, and as such, we will be appealing this decision to the Conservative Party National Council.”
“Gerrit remains optimistic that National Council will vote to respect the grassroots and allow his candidacy,” he said.
Conservative Communications Director Sarah Fischer said the party wants to provide clarification and context about the information being circulated about the nomination race.
“Gerrit Van Dorland, a nomination applicant in Oxford, was disqualified from standing in a nomination race by the party's National Candidate Selection Committee due to a failure to comply with the obligation to disclose required information during the candidate application process,” said Fischer.
The recommendation to disqualify him was first made by the local Candidate Nomination Committee.
Nomination applicants are asked to disclose and provide a list of current and former social media accounts or websites; a copy of any deleted or publicly inaccessible social media or online content; and a copy of all articles, media coverage, and quotes or interviews related to them.
Khanna said he was disappointed to learn of the Conservatives’ decision to disqualify Van Dorland from the nomination race.
“My strong view is that everyone should be allowed to freely and fairly contest this nomination and that local members should decide who their candidate should be,” said Khanna.
Disappointed to learn that Gerrit Van Dorland has been disqualified from the Oxford nomination. The Conservative Party and the National Candidate Selection Committee need to do the right thing and allow Gerrit to be on the nomination ballot. pic.twitter.com/8gicfbnRCS— Arpan Khanna (@ArpanKhanna) March 15, 2023
He said the party should make the right choice and allow Van Dorland on the nomination ballot.
Conservative leadership candidate Grant Abraham said after the party several errors preventing him from qualifying for the race in May there is a “strong uncooperative spirit that's functioning within the Conservative Party of Canada.”
READ MORE: Abraham calls for review after party error disqualifies him from Conservative leadership race
“The fact the Conservative Party of Canada indicated to me that they lost, misplaced or misallocated $52,000 of donor funds, and that appeared to be the reason that my campaign was being blocked, is highly concerning to me,” said Abraham.
The Conservatives said his campaign raised $248,064, well short of the $300,000 required to enter. He said his campaign raised the required funds.
(3) comments
The mainstream media refers to him and the organization RightNow as anti-abortion instead of pro-life so that they can talk passed the concerns that they have with abortions. Meanwhile, the CPC doesn't even want to touch the topic and they oust pro-life candidates.
Next to Trudeau and the Liberal/NDP coalition is there any more hate-motivated groups in canada than found in the province of ON? Though after the arrest of another Christian pastor in AB, perhaps I might ask if we are catching up and rather quickly?
How long til Panderin’ Pierre forces all CPC candidates to be Pro-abortion like his kissing’ cousin Trudeau?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.