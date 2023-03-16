Gerrit Van Dorland

RightNow has claimed Gerrit Van Dorland was disqualified because of his views on the issue.

 Courtesy Gerrit Van Dorland for Oxford/Facebook

The National Candidate Selection Committee (NCSC) for the Conservatives voted to disqualify pro-life candidate Gerrit Van Dorland in the Oxford byelection nomination race Tuesday. 

“The party gave no reason for Gerrit's disqualification,” said RightNow co-founder Scott Hayward in a Wednesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

rmannia
rmannia

The mainstream media refers to him and the organization RightNow as anti-abortion instead of pro-life so that they can talk passed the concerns that they have with abortions. Meanwhile, the CPC doesn't even want to touch the topic and they oust pro-life candidates.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Next to Trudeau and the Liberal/NDP coalition is there any more hate-motivated groups in canada than found in the province of ON? Though after the arrest of another Christian pastor in AB, perhaps I might ask if we are catching up and rather quickly?

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

How long til Panderin’ Pierre forces all CPC candidates to be Pro-abortion like his kissing’ cousin Trudeau?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.