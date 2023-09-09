Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative National Council Chief Returning Officer Bob Stanley announced the winners of the elections to fill in various vacancies.
“I look forward to serving with all of you on national council,” said Stanley in a Saturday speech at the Conservative Convention.
The four Conservative National Council candidates elected in Ontario were former Progressive Conservatives Youth Wing President Alex Corelli, Solstice Public Affairs President Stewart Kiff, former PC MPP Christina Mitas (Scarborough Centre), and Capital Hill Group Managing Director — Toronto Aaron Scheewe.
Kiff acknowledged he had been re-elected by the Ontario delegates to national council with 72% of the vote.
“I am greatly appreciative of this strong mandate,” said Kiff.
“Thank you for your support!”
In Quebec, the three National Council candidates elected were former Conservative candidate Nathalie Clermont (Drummond, QC), Pomerleau Government Relations Manager Matthew Conway, and Capital Hill Group consultant Anthony Matar.
Moving west, the two candidates chosen in Alberta were former United Conservative Party nomination candidate Heather Feldbusch (Leduc-Beaumont) and Counsel Public Affairs Vice President, Alberta Amber Ruddy.
The two candidates elected in British Columbia were former Conservative candidate Robert Boyd (Saanich-Gulf Islands, BC) and Select Aero Director of Sales and Flight Co-ordination Mani Fallon.
“Congratulations,” said Stanley.
