The Conservative Party has released an email from a Liberal cabinet aide as evidence of alleged deceitful actions into suspected election fraud by Chinese foreign agents.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the email was sent just hours before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Conservatives of obstructing a public inquiry.
“Trudeau is lying,” Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a statement.
According to Poilievre, the email provided evidence that the cabinet, rather than the Conservative Party, was causing delays in the negotiations regarding an inquiry into suspected Chinese election interference.
The email dated July 6 is from Jamie Innis, a political aide to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, addressed to Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer’s office.
“Hey, sorry, still no final answer,” said the email.
Cabinet was undecided, but “I continue to push for it.”
“Minister LeBlanc’s office provided proof the prime minister was lying,” said Poilievre.
“An email was sent from Minister LeBlanc’s office to the Conservative House Leader’s office asking us to wait longer for them because they still do not have a response on whether to proceed.”
According to Poilievre, the cabinet was engaged in a pattern of “lying, delaying and blaming others.”
Poilievre said the Conservative, Bloc Québécois and NDP MPs had been in discussions since June 10 regarding a public inquiry. They anticipated reaching a final agreement on the terms this week.
“Conservatives have been asking every day this week to meet to confirm an agreement, but neither Dominic LeBlanc nor his office picked up the phone or answered an email,” said Poilievre.
On Wednesday, the prime minister placed the responsibility for the delays in initiating a public inquiry on the Conservatives. Most MPs in the Commons, excluding Liberal members, supported inquiries on March 2, March 23, and May 31.
“At present, the Conservatives are continuing to block the process that we should be able to put in place to show how serious we are about dealing with foreign interference,” Trudeau told reporters Wednesday.
“I hope to announce the next steps soon, but it depends on finding a consensus on how to proceed, a process on which everyone needs to agree.”
“Otherwise, Conservatives will just tear it down,” said Trudeau.
“They don’t want answers. They will have to decide whether they’ll continue to obstruct the process.”
According to the Inquiries Act, only the cabinet can issue an executive order for conducting an investigation that includes subpoena powers.
“Will you decide in the coming weeks?” asked a reporter.
“We will not be able to move forward with any seriousness if the Conservative Party once again refuses to participate,” replied Trudeau.
Will Trudeau’s lie be reported anywhere beyond Blacklock’s Reporter or Western Standard and a couple of other independents?
Not a chance the propaganda wing of the liberal party will ever cover this Footloose.
Trudeau sure knows how to twist a story. Based on this delay tactic, Trudeau smells of guilt. RCMP should start investigating as far back as Chretien years. JT didn't want a public inquiry into BC's money laundering at the casinos, nor does he want a public inquiry into Chinese interference. Based on books, Claws of the Panda, China Unbound and Wilful Blindness, it is obvious that CCP has been interfering in our country from social, economical and political (Fed, Prov, Municipal) perspective, for decades. So how much have the Liberals gained ?
