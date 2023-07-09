Pierre Poilievre
Image courtesy of CBC

The Conservative Party has released an email from a Liberal cabinet aide as evidence of alleged deceitful actions into suspected election fraud by Chinese foreign agents.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the email was sent just hours before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Conservatives of obstructing a public inquiry.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Footloose
Footloose

Will Trudeau’s lie be reported anywhere beyond Blacklock’s Reporter or Western Standard and a couple of other independents?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Not a chance the propaganda wing of the liberal party will ever cover this Footloose.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Trudeau sure knows how to twist a story. Based on this delay tactic, Trudeau smells of guilt. RCMP should start investigating as far back as Chretien years. JT didn't want a public inquiry into BC's money laundering at the casinos, nor does he want a public inquiry into Chinese interference. Based on books, Claws of the Panda, China Unbound and Wilful Blindness, it is obvious that CCP has been interfering in our country from social, economical and political (Fed, Prov, Municipal) perspective, for decades. So how much have the Liberals gained ?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.