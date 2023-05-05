Freeland delivers budget
Image courtesy of a screenshot

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland confronts an opposition filibuster on the omnibus budget bill. Conservative MPs at the Commons Finance committee delay all clause-by-clause voting until questioning her.

Cheque and pen

“Clearly, she doesn’t want to show up,” said Conservative MP Philip Lawrence (Northumberland-Peterborough South, ON). 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

WCanada
WCanada

51 acts of parliament will mean disaster for this country. Fascism is on the rise.

