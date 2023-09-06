Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Conservatives will be gathering at the Quebec Convention Centre in Quebec City from Thursday to Saturday to set its course for 2023.
“We will be voting on party policy, training for the next election and listening to inspiring conservative speakers while enjoying the beauty of Quebec City,” said the Conservatives in a statement.
“Be sure to secure your place at our first in-person convention since 2018!”
The Conservative Convention opens with registration on Thursday at 1 p.m. Its opening ceremonies will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., with the keynote address being delivered by former Canadian Armed Forces Lt.-Gen. Michel Maisonneuve and his wife Barbara.
The Conservatives' reception will run from 9 to 11 p.m. Hospitality suites are scheduled for 9 p.m. to midnight.
Three info session policy groups will run on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. Conservatives co-founder Peter MacKay will deliver the keynote address at noon.
Three policy breakout sessions will go from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Conservative national council candidates in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec will give their speeches from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Polling stations for religious observance delegates will go from 4 to 5 p.m. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will start his speech at 5:30 p.m.
Shabbat services will commence at 7 p.m., with a dinner starting at 7:45 p.m. Hospitality suites are scheduled for 9 p.m. to midnight.
Conservative national council candidate polling stations will run on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. The Maple Leaf Award Ceremony and in memoriam will last from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.
The Conservatives’ Constitution plenary session will happen from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Initiative for Free Trade President Daniel Hannan will speak from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
The policy plenary session will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Closing ceremonies with the Conservative national council election results have been scheduled for 4:30 to 5 p.m., featuring Canada’s Got Talent winner Jeanick Fournier.
Conservative members brought forward a number of policy resolutions on August 15 for the party's convention to combat social justice initiatives the Canadian government has been pushing.
The Western Standard examined the 60 resolutions which will be debated at the Conservative Convention from Thursday to Saturday. Some of the topics these resolutions cover are the CBC, vaccine mandates and gender ideology.
Resolutions are submitted through an electoral district association. They can be about modifying or adding a policy to the Conservatives' Constitution.
The Conservatives would form a majority government if an election took place now, according to Sunday projections from 338Canada.
