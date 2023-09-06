Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre

 Courtesy CPAC/Twitter

The Conservatives will be gathering at the Quebec Convention Centre in Quebec City from Thursday to Saturday to set its course for 2023. 

“We will be voting on party policy, training for the next election and listening to inspiring conservative speakers while enjoying the beauty of Quebec City,” said the Conservatives in a statement.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

