Pierre Poilievre
Courtesy of CPAC

Decrying the federal government for moving "too fast" on its medically-assisted suicide laws, the federal Conservatives have introduced Bill C-314, revoking the inclusion of the mentally ill under Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) regime.

"Many Canadians are suffering from depression and they're losing hope. Our job is to turn their hurt back into hope and to give them faith that their lives can be better tomorrow than they are today. To treat mental health problems rather than ending people's lives," Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said during a press conference on Monday.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder if that's why Trudeau wants every single Canadian's health information? I would not tell my doctor anything about my mental health nowadays, or eventually the Liberal government will show up on my doorstep with a MAID solution. Digital health, digital ID, a MAID in Canada solution to anyone with a functional brain.

