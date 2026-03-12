Conservatives introduce ‘Stand on Guard Act’ to change self-defence law

TORONTO — Conservative MPs introduced a private member’s bill Thursday aimed at strengthening legal protections for Canadians who use force against intruders inside their homes.The proposed legislation, titled the Stand on Guard Act, would amend Section 34 of the Criminal Code to presume that force used against a person who knowingly and unlawfully enters a home is justified unless evidence proves otherwise.Conservative MP Raquel Dancho, who introduced the bill, said the measure is intended to address rising fears about home invasions and ensure homeowners are not subjected to lengthy legal battles after defending themselves.“Our homes are supposed to be the one place where we can rest and know that we are safe,” Dancho said during a press conference on Parliament Hill. “But across Canada, home invasions are rising, and too many Canadians are living in fear inside their homes.”Dancho said Canadians who defend themselves against intruders can face “long and costly trials” under current law. She said the bill would clarify the legal standard for self-defence by shifting the initial presumption in favour of the homeowner.Under the proposed change, courts would presume a homeowner’s use of force to be reasonable if the person acted against an intruder who had unlawfully entered their residence.The Conservatives previously called on the federal government to introduce similar legislation in the fall, but the proposal was not adopted, Dancho said..“We call on the Liberals and all members of Parliament to support this bill,” she said. “Your home should be your safe place — not the place where the law turns against you for protecting the people you love.”Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman said the bill responds to broader concerns about crime across the country. She cited federal crime statistics indicating increases in several categories since 2015.“Across the country, Canadians are increasingly worried about their safety,” Lantsman said, pointing to what she described as increases in violent crime, gun crime and extortion during that period.Conservatives said the bill would not create a U.S.-style “castle doctrine,” but rather clarify existing Canadian self-defence provisions.Dancho said self-defence is already recognized in the Criminal Code, but the current legal framework can place the burden on homeowners to prove their actions were reasonable after the fact.“The force that you use that you deem reasonable at that moment in time … would be considered reasonable unless there’s evidence that says otherwise,” she said.During the press conference, reporters asked how the bill would apply if an intruder entered a home unarmed and a homeowner responded with lethal force.Conservative MP and justice critic Larry Brock said homeowners often cannot know whether an intruder is armed and must make decisions quickly in potentially dangerous situations.“A homeowner being awoken in the middle of the night has to make a split-second decision,” Brock said. “Do I take active steps right now to defend my home and preserve my life and the lives of my family?”He said the proposed law would place the presumption of reasonableness at the outset, rather than leaving that determination to courts after a lengthy legal process.A reporter also noted that Toronto police statistics show break-and-enter incidents declining in 2025 compared with the previous year.Dancho said Conservatives were citing longer-term trends when discussing crime rates.“If we look at the statistics from 2015, we see increases in violent crime, gun crime and extortion,” she said, adding that police officers have told her some crimes have become more violent in recent years.As a private member’s bill, the legislation will require parliamentary debate and a vote in the House of Commons before it can proceed further in the legislative process.