Justin Trudeau - blue background
Image courtesy of CBC

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party is becoming less popular with younger voters, who used to be their main supporters. 

According to a survey by Nanos Research released on Wednesday, the Liberals were 23 points behind the Conservative party among these voters.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

nakai95
nakai95

Folks, let's hope this is the beginning of the end of this chapter of the Lieberal reign of horror.

Report
foslfarm
foslfarm

The percent of ndp voters is disturbing as they are the puppets of the far left dictatorship. The reason Trudeau has continued his destruction of Canada is because of the ndp supporting his totalitarian agenda. The sheeple are leaving the dictator and joining the same corrupt regime in the puppet party (ndp).

Report
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

Report

