Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party is becoming less popular with younger voters, who used to be their main supporters.
According to a survey by Nanos Research released on Wednesday, the Liberals were 23 points behind the Conservative party among these voters.
The numbers showed that among 18 to 29-year-olds, the Liberals are far behind, with only about 16% support, down from 27% at the start of August.
Comparably, the Conservatives have gained support, going from 29% to 39%, with the NDP showing around 31% support.
“I would be very concerned if I were the Liberals,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist and founder of Nanos Research.
“Right now, the Conservatives are really doing well among male voters. They’re more competitive among female voters than they have been and the Conservatives are now doing well among younger voters.”
“That means the Liberal coalition that was built in 2015, the movement led by Justin Trudeau, is slowly unravelling, and they've got to reverse this trend if they want to have any chance to hold on to government,” said Nanos.
“In 2015, younger Canadians embraced the Liberals and Justin Trudeau, thinking that things would be different. They wanted a change from the past, those ‘sunny ways.’”
Young people who used to vote for the Liberals are now splitting their votes between the Conservatives and the NDP instead.
“Fast forward now to 2023, and it looks like young Canadians are deserting the Liberals, but the interesting thing is they're going in two directions,” said Nanos.
“The Liberals are getting squeezed on both sides, where young people are swinging to the progressive left because they want action, and then to the Conservatives for those young Canadians that are struggling to pay the bills and figure they've got nothing to lose by potentially having Pierre Poilievre as prime minister.”
Nanos pointed out the Liberals have mainly stayed in third place among 18 to 29-year-old voters since the start of the year.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Folks, let's hope this is the beginning of the end of this chapter of the Lieberal reign of horror.
The percent of ndp voters is disturbing as they are the puppets of the far left dictatorship. The reason Trudeau has continued his destruction of Canada is because of the ndp supporting his totalitarian agenda. The sheeple are leaving the dictator and joining the same corrupt regime in the puppet party (ndp).
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.