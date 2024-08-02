News

Conservatives outpace BC United/Liberal nearly two to one in Q2 fundraising

John Rustad's party pulled in $1,107,720.64 while Kevin Falcon's crew only received $619,950.83.
Kevin Falcon and John Rustad. Illustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Bcpoli
Liberals
Conservatives
Fundraising
John Rustad
Kevin Falcon
United
