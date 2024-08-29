Conservatives praise Falcon for putting province over party, personal pride

Conservatives have come out in droves to commend Kevin Falcon for his decision to suspend BC United-Liberals' campaign and give the centre-right coalition the best chance to defeat David Eby and the BC NDP.Those who until recently saw the now-former leader as their political rival praised him for putting the needs of British Columbians ahead of his personal pride..The first to applaud Falcon was Conservative leader John Rustad. During their joint press conference on Wednesday, he said his longtime BC Liberal colleague had shown "real leadership" by "stepping up to the plate" and doing what was necessary to ensure the NDP do not win in October..In a post on X, the party echoed Rustad's sentiments, adding, "History will remember his sacrifice.".Conservative Party director Angelo Isidorou called Falcon's decision "incredibly brave and difficult," saying he "deserves credit." Conservative North Vancouver-Seymour candidate Sam Chandola called him a "hero" for "putting Province before Party."."I've been one of the strongest critics of Kevin Falcon and the direction of BC United," added Conservative Langley-Abbotsford candidate Harman Bhangu, "but credit where credit's due — what Kevin has done is something truly commendable."He pointed out that, "it's no easy feat for a political leader to dissolve their own party's candidates and seek a new path," but that, "Kevin showed that leadership is about making the tough decisions for the greater good.""If I, of all people, can recognize and support his actions, I believe every member of the Conservative Party of BC should also acknowledge the courage it took. This is what’s been missing in politics — putting the people before politics. Hats off to Kevin Falcon for doing what's right.".Recently-nominated Conservative Kelowna-Mission candidate Gavin Dew said Falcon's move was "the ultimate signal that it's time to move forward together, end the chaos, and get BC back on track."."Doing the right thing isn't always easy," Conservative Vancouver-Yaletown candidate Melissa De Genova noted, "but [Falcon] leaves behind a legacy of leadership and courage." She added that because of his actions, the movement was stronger than ever..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.