Conservatives push bill to name corporate tax scofflaws online

Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, Ont.) is calling for the names and debts of corporate tax delinquents to be made public on a federal website, warning Canadians are being left in the dark while corporations shirk billions in taxes.“It is in the public interest that this information be available for all Canadians and taxpayers,” Chambers said. “This strengthens accountability and builds public trust in how taxpayer dollars are managed.”Blacklock's Reporter said his private member’s Bill C-230 would require the Treasury Board to launch an online, searchable database listing all corporations with tax debts of $1 million or more, including amounts that have been waived, written off or forgiven. Chambers estimates last year’s corporate tax delinquencies at $15 billion — a record.A 2024 Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons by the Canada Revenue Agency showed write-offs alone jumped 55% year over year to more than $4.3 billion. TThe agency defended the write-offs, noting they occur when “all reasonable means of collecting the debt have been exhausted and there is no foreseeable ability to pay.”Chambers’ push follows a failed attempt six years ago, when the Commons rejected a similar bill sponsored by Liberal-appointed Sen. Percy Downe (P.E.I.). That bill, S-243, would have required an annual blacklist of convicted corporate tax cheats. Downe called the Revenue Agency “ineffectual and untrustworthy” in holding corporations accountable.Conservative MPs backed Downe’s effort, arguing the bill would help the Parliamentary Budget Officer track the tax gap, which some estimates suggest exceeds the national deficit. “This is a common sense bill that will ensure transparency and accountability,” said MP Pat Kelly (Calgary Crowfoot).Government MPs opposed the earlier proposal, describing the issue as complex and difficult to administer. “This is a complex issue,” said then-Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan (Chateauguay-Lacolle, Que.). “It can be extremely difficult.”Chambers hopes his bill will succeed where past attempts failed, putting pressure on Ottawa to finally shine a light on Canada’s biggest corporate tax scofflaws..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.