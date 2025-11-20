Conservatives push major amendments to border securities bill as immigration tensions rise

The federal Conservative Party says Canada’s immigration system has reached a breaking point and requires structural overhaul, arguing the Liberal government’s proposed border and immigration legislation, Bill C-12, does not meaningfully address mounting backlogs, enforcement issues or security concerns.Conservative immigration critic and Calgary-Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner and Associate Shadow Minister Brad Redekopp outlined the party’s position in a press conference and a public policy release Thursday, saying they will propose a “comprehensive package” of amendments to the bill during clause-by-clause review at committee.“Canada’s immigration system being a hot mess is a well-established fact,” Rempel Garner wrote in a related commentary. “Public support has collapsed, housing is unaffordable, healthcare is overwhelmed, youth unemployment is soaring, and security screening has been compromised.”She said the measures currently embedded in Bill C-12 are not sufficient to “truly modernize and fix an utterly failed system,” calling the proposed Liberal reforms “half measures” likely to be tied up in legal disputes..Public Sentiment and International ComparisonsRempel Garner referenced recently declining polling numbers on immigration, warning that without reforms “it is only a matter of time before Canadians lose their patience and the debate on immigration in Canada turns ugly.”She compared the situation to the United Kingdom, where the governing Labour Party recently introduced sweeping reforms amid rising asylum pressure and political fallout.Quoting UK Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Rempel Garner noted: “The simple fact is that every nation needs to have control over its borders. We do need to know who is in our country.”She argued Canada’s situation is proportionally more severe, noting that between January 2022 and October 2025, Canada received nearly 496,000 asylum claims , the equivalent of 1.2% of its population, more than double the rate seen in the UK over the same period..Concerns Over Screening, Enforcement and Criminal CasesSecurity vetting was a recurring focus in both Rempel Garner’s briefing and written remarks. She referenced reports indicating “hundreds” of individuals in Canada may have links to foreign terrorist entities, and drew attention to testimony at committee stating asylum claimants are now screened in part using what officials described as a “one-touch” self-filing digital platform.“This situation has strained Canada’s public healthcare system and taxpayer-funded programs past their breaking point,” she said, adding that increased use of temporary foreign worker and study permits has created additional pressure in areas like housing and employment.She also repeated concerns that convicted non-citizens have avoided removal due to sentencing and appeal mechanisms.“For a non-citizen, staying in Canada is a privilege, not a right,” Rempel Garner said. “Non-citizens who are convicted of an indictable offence like sexual assault in Canada should face deportation.”Recent reporting that the government has lost track of hundreds of individuals ordered deported was also highlighted..Proposed Amendments: Two Main ObjectivesThe Conservative amendments outlined fall under two primary themes: restructuring the asylum process and strengthening deportation and screening measures.Proposals related to asylum reform include:Ending federal benefits beyond emergency medical care for failed asylum claimants.Barring asylum claims from individuals travelling through or holding citizenship from EU or G7 nations.Requiring international education institutions to share financial responsibility for asylum cases originating from their admitted students.Treating claims as abandoned if applicants return to their country of origin during processing.Requiring claimants to provide full grounds for refugee status immediately upon arrival.Reforming appeal and judicial review pathways to reduce delays currently averaging more than 44 months.Increasing mandatory system transparency, including reporting on warrants, benefits and departure compliance.Updating the Immigration and Refugee Board appointment model to reflect provincial representation and include more law enforcement experience..Proposals related to enforcement and criminality include:Redefining “serious criminality” to include all indictable or hybrid offences prosecuted indictably.Introducing limits on repeat pre-removal risk assessments unless substantial new evidence is provided.Modernizing timelines and procedures tied to deportation enforcement..Political Positioning and Next StepsRempel Garner said the proposed reforms are “common sense” and “designed to be supportable by all political parties,” stating the Conservatives will use the review stage of Bill C-12 to press for systemic change.“Canada once had an immigration system envied the world over,” she said. “But Liberal failures erode that trust every day.”The amendments will be tabled during committee consideration in the coming week.