The federal Conservatives have slammed the Liberals for picking Michael Rosenberg, a former Trudeau foundation CEO who reportedly received $200,000 from a Chinese official, to write a report on Chinese interference in Canadian elections.

"The Trudeau government must ensure that the very credible reports on election interference are investigated in a meaningful and impartial manner, rather than trying to spin them as unimportant as they clearly have tried to do here," Tory leader Pierre Poilievre said in a press release.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

PenPen
PenPen

Does anyone have hope in the federal electoral process? I certainly don't. JT is the most corrupt P0S PM in Canadian history.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

At least PeePee is now showing his true, red, colours! Hopefully others realize he is just another WEF, UN, Globalist puppet!

GW Epema
GW Epema

“In a free democracy, It is not up to unelected security officials to dictate to political parties who can or cannot run,” he [Trudeau] said.

How crudely he reframes what his intelligence people did. They warned him about his choice of candidate, they didn't dictate anything. He ignored them and now he's got a self induced scandal on his hands. Typically tries to worm out of his own mess. NDP- stand to!

Yeah, right.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Liberals investigating Liberals and finding no Liberal wrong doings, colour me surprised. I wonder if all Liberal voters are as transparent as this government? It would explain the state of Canada.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Totally agree..not at all credible...once bought you are bought for life...

