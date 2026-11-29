CALGARY — Conservatives want the Commons ethics committee to investigate Patrick Pichette’s financial stake in Cohere Inc., a Toronto company that received $1.6 billion in federal funding after he took charge of Shared Services Canada.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Riding Mountain, Manitoba) said Monday his party would also raise a question of privilege at the Commons government operations committee over Pichette’s November 19 testimony.Pichette, a former Cohere director, told the committee he still held shares in the company through a third party. He described himself as a “passive shareholder” and declined to say how the federal funding affected the value of his holdings..Federal tech chief denies conflict over stake in firm pledged $1.6 billion.Mazier said Pichette’s $1-a-year salary told only part of the story. “Pichette is counting on you to only look at the loonie,” he told reporters.Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon defended the appointment in the Commons on Friday, saying Pichette had complied with the Conflict of Interest Act. “We are proud that he is serving the government,” said Solomon.Pichette donated $1,750, the maximum allowed, to the prime minister’s 2025 Liberal leadership campaign. He was also named to a federal artificial intelligence task force in 2025. The prime minister appointed him to lead Shared Services Canada on September 2.Pichette acknowledged he had sought federal subsidies for Cohere while serving as a director and shareholder. When Mazier asked whether he still supported billions in federal backing for the company, Pichette replied, “I am here to talk about my job.”Mazier also asked whether Pichette had ever discussed Cohere with the prime minister or members of cabinet.“Only to tell him that I can’t discuss it,” Pichette replied.