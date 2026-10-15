Conservatives slam Liberals after BC repeat offender with 274 convictions released

Federal Conservatives are demanding tougher bail laws and mandatory prison sentences after a British Columbia repeat offender with 274 criminal convictions was released back into the community.Conservative justice critic Arpan Khanna and public safety critic Frank Caputo blasted the Liberal government Thursday, accusing it of allowing repeat criminals to cycle through the justice system while communities face rising concerns about public safety.The MPs said the BC offender has accumulated an average of one criminal conviction every month since turning 18.“This week, a British Columbia offender with 274 convictions, averaging one conviction per month since his 18th birthday, was released back onto the streets once again,” the MPs said in a joint statement.“This is the reality after eleven years of reckless Liberal policies that have unleashed chaos and disorder in our communities.”The Conservatives argued the case reflects a broader problem involving chronic offenders responsible for a disproportionate number of police calls and criminal incidents.They pointed to Kelowna, where they said just 15 offenders generated 1,335 police files in a single year.In Victoria, 10 repeat offenders were reportedly connected to 1,385 police interactions over two years.The MPs also cited Chilliwack, where they claimed approximately 12 offenders account for as much as 60% of local crime.“While shocking, this case is not an isolated incident,” Khanna and Caputo said.“Under the Liberals, a small number of repeat offenders terrorize our streets with a disproportionate amount of crime and violence.”.The Conservatives blamed several pieces of federal legislation for what they described as a revolving-door justice system.They singled out Bill C-5, which eliminated certain mandatory minimum prison sentences for drug offences, and Bill C-75, which made changes to Canada's bail system.The MPs also criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney's Bill C-16, claiming it would give judges greater discretion to depart from mandatory minimum sentences for serious offences.They argued the legislation could affect sentencing for crimes including extortion involving a firearm, human trafficking and aggravated sexual assault involving a gun.The Conservatives characterized the proposed changes as a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.Khanna and Caputo also dismissed the Liberal government's proposed bail reforms under Bill C-14 as insufficient to address repeat violent offenders.“Instead of fixing the problem, the Liberals offer Band-Aid solutions,” they said.“Even their so-called bail reforms in Bill C-14 are only a partial fix while repeat violent offenders continue to cycle through a broken catch-and-release system.”The MPs accused the Liberals of rejecting Conservative proposals, including the Jail Not Bail Act, which they said would have imposed tougher restrictions on repeat offenders seeking release.Conservatives are calling for the repeal of Liberal bail legislation, the restoration of mandatory prison sentences for violent crimes and stronger measures to keep repeat offenders behind bars.“Families deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities,” Khanna and Caputo said.“They are tired of watching the same offenders get arrested and released while innocent Canadians pay the price.”The Conservatives pledged to make tougher sentencing and bail restrictions central to their public safety agenda.“While the Liberals put offenders first, Conservatives will never stop fighting to keep you safe,” the MPs said.The statement did not identify the BC offender or provide details about the circumstances of his latest release.