Conservatives slam Liberals for hosting taxpayer-funded retreat in Nanaimo as costs, crime skyrocket across Canada

NANAIMO: The Conservatives have slammed the Liberals for hosting an all-expenses paid caucus retreat in Nanaimo, BC while Canadians continue to face economic hardship.From coast to coast to coast, ordinary people are feeling the impact of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's policies, with the price of food, housing, and other necessities skyrocketing under his leadership, they say."While Canadians suffer at the hands of Justin Trudeau's punishing taxes and out of control crime, the fun isn't over for him!" the Conservatives wrote in a press release. "Over the next three days he will be treating his Liberal MPs to an all expenses paid trip to Nanaimo for their caucus retreat before the summer ends!"The party suggested Trudeau will "spend the next three days meeting with his Liberal caucus to discuss all the ways they can make life less affordable for Canadians while telling them they have never had it so good," and that, "in the end, it will unfortunately be Canadians who are already struggling to feed and house themselves who will be footing the bill."Nanaimo has been highlighted as a prime example of the impact Liberals' policies have had on Canada as a whole. Since 2015, the only thing that has risen as fast as the cost of living has been the crime rate.The average asking rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Nanaimo is $1,787 per month, with a two-bedroom going for $2,222 per month. According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, housing starts have decreased by 40% since 2015, going from 801 to just 484 in 2023.Meanwhile, a Nanaimo Community Report has found that the number of people with no home at all has nearly tripled, giving the town one of the highest per capita rates of homelessness in the country. Drug use and crime are also rampant among the downtrodden.As Chek News reports, in 2021 residents said the increase in lawlessness had made them afraid to walk through their own communities. Little has been done to remedy the problem since.