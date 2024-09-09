News

Conservatives slam Liberals for hosting taxpayer-funded retreat in Nanaimo as costs, crime skyrocket across Canada

From coast to coast to coast, ordinary people are feeling the impact of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's policies.
Justin Trudeau
Justin TrudeauScreenshots: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Crime
Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Conservatives
Nanaimo
Homelessness
Cost Of Living
Caucus retreat

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news