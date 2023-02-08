Trudeau health care

Prime Minister Trudeau visits the University of St. Boniface hospital in Winnipeg, in September 2022.

 

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Two Conservative MPs slammed the Liberals' proposed healthcare plan Thursday, claiming the federal government proposed a low amount of spending because it "spent the cupboards bare."

“After waiting eight years and doubling the national debt, the prime minister told Canadians who are desperate for more healthcare funding, ‘Sorry, we can’t do more on healthcare because we are broke,'" said Conservative Shadow Minister for Health Dr. Stephen Ellis (Cumberland-Colchester Province, NS), and Quebec Political Lieutenant Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles, Que.).

G K
G K

There goes his number one wedge issue. This and gun control are their favorites (hi O'Toole). Without Covid what will their platform be? Pierre's hair is scary?

