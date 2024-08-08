News

Conservatives slam NDP for turning BC into 'international hub for illicit activities'

Rustad called the NDP's inaction "a betrayal of the trust and safety of our citizens."
David Eby and John Rustad
David Eby and John RustadScreenshots / YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Ndp
David Eby
Drug Crisis
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Elenore Sturko

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news