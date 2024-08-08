Conservatives slam NDP for turning BC into 'international hub for illicit activities'

John Rustad and the Conservative Party have slammed David Eby and the NDP over actions they argue have turned British Columbia into an "international hub for illicit activities."He and fellow Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko called out the current government for failing to address the drug smuggling and organised crime crises, which have grown in recent years and impacted countless British Columbians.."David Eby and the BC NDP have turned British Columbia into a playground for international drug smugglers and organized crime,” Rustad wrote in a statement Wednesday. "Their lenient policies and lack of decisive action have allowed these criminal networks to thrive, putting the safety and wellbeing of British Columbians at grave risk. This government’s inability to address these issues is not just a failure; it’s a betrayal of the trust and safety of our citizens."Sturko echoed the leader's sentiments, highlighting the impact the lack of action has had on communities across the province."The NDP's ineffective governance has not only failed to curb organized crime but has also exacerbated the public health crisis caused by drugs like fentanyl," she lamented. "Families are being torn apart, and our streets are becoming more dangerous by the day. British Columbians deserve a government that will take a firm stand against these criminal elements."The pair outlined four key initiatives needed to curb the crises and get things back on track, including the implementation of "stricter penalties for those involved in drug smuggling and production to deter criminal activities" and "additional resources and support for law enforcement agencies to combat organized crime effectively."Also on the list was a strengthening of border security measures to ensure illegal drugs can't enter or leave the province, and the development of a "robust public health strategy to address the root causes of drug addiction that prioritizes treatment and not free drugs.""We need a government that prioritizes the safety and security of its citizens over political correctness and ineffective policies," Rustad concluded. "Under Conservative leadership, we will take the necessary steps to rid our province of the scourge of drug smuggling and organized crime."