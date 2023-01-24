Pierre Poilievre

Tax hikes could drive a man to drink. 

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

The Conservatives has called on the Canadian government to cancel its tax increase on beer, wine, and spirits. 

“Whereas the Liberals are set to hike the escalator tax on beer, wine, and spirits by 6.3% without ANY parliamentary scrutiny on April 1st, 2023,” said the Conservatives in a Monday petition. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Amy08
Amy08

It's very disappointing this guy doesn't say a peep about all the mounting vax injuries and deaths, and nothing about hiring back all the fired unvaxxed nurses.

