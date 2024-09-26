Conservatives table another non-confidence motion

Determined to topple the Trudeau Liberal minority government, Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on Thursday tabled the second non-confidence motion of the week. The House of Commons on Wednesday in a 127 to 211 vote defeated the Conservative’s motion put forward the day before. All parties except the conservatives voted to defeat the motion, which simply stated, “The House has no confidence in the prime minister and the government.”The second non-confidence motion has Poilievre’s name on it, but it was put forward by Conservative MP Luc Berthold as Poilievre was absent from parliament Thursday. In it, Poilievre stated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals “doubled housing costs, taxed food, punished work, unleashed crime” and called it the “most centralizing government in Canadian history.”“The House has lost confidence in the government and offers Canadians the option to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime,” states the motion, per Global News.Should the motion pass, the government would fall and a snap election would be called. The Liberals need at least one other party to back them. The motion will be debated in the House on Thursday, and MPs will vote on Tuesday. Poilievre does not intend to stop there — he will launch at least one more non-confidence motion before Christmas. Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet has also said he will table a non-confidence motion before Christmas. Blanchet gave Trudeau until October 29 to pass two bills favouring Quebec. If his demands are not met, he will then confer with other parties about toppling the government. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh last week, despite earlier this month ripping up the NDP-Liberal coalition agreement, said his party would not support a non-confidence motion. Singh did not want to give Poilievre “a shot,” he said. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.