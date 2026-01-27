Conservatives table motion to repeal federal laws affecting resource development

Conservative MPs are set to introduce a motion in the House of Commons calling on the Liberal government to draft legislation aimed at reducing federal regulations and repealing several laws affecting Canada’s resource and industrial sectors.

According to the Conservatives, the motion is intended to “slash red tape” and make Canada more competitive by accelerating project approvals and encouraging investment. The party argues that increasing exports and construction activity would lead to higher incomes and lower living costs for Canadians.

The motion calls for the repeal or reversal of a number of federal measures, including the Impact Assessment Act, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, the federal industrial carbon tax, the proposed oil and gas emissions cap, the federal electric vehicle sales mandate, and restrictions on plastics manufacturing. It also seeks to remove federal regulations that limit communication and advocacy by Canadian energy companies.