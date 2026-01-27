Conservatives table motion to repeal federal laws affecting resource development

Conservative MPs are set to introduce a motion in the House of Commons calling on the Liberal government to draft legislation aimed at reducing federal regulations and repealing several laws affecting Canada’s resource and industrial sectors.
According to the Conservatives, the motion is intended to “slash red tape” and make Canada more competitive by accelerating project approvals and encouraging investment. The party argues that increasing exports and construction activity would lead to higher incomes and lower living costs for Canadians.
The motion calls for the repeal or reversal of a number of federal measures, including the Impact Assessment Act, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, the federal industrial carbon tax, the proposed oil and gas emissions cap, the federal electric vehicle sales mandate, and restrictions on plastics manufacturing. It also seeks to remove federal regulations that limit communication and advocacy by Canadian energy companies.
Conservatives argue that existing approval processes have slowed major projects, citing timelines of up to 19 years to approve new mines. They say the regulatory framework has also limited Canada’s ability to export energy to international markets, despite federal commitments to diversify trade.
The party points to recent economic indicators to support its case.
Conservatives note that nearly 600,000 Canadians are currently receiving Employment Insurance, while food bank usage has reached record levels, with more than two million visits reported in a single month last year.
The motion also criticizes the Liberal government’s record on major infrastructure and resource projects, stating that no new “nation-building” projects have begun construction in recent years. Conservatives reference Bill C-5, which the government said would help develop new trade and economic corridors, but note that the laws targeted by the motion remain in place.
In addition to repealing regulations, the motion calls on the Minister of Industry to present a plan to Parliament to protect Canadian research and development and prevent the sale of intellectual property abroad. Conservatives are also advocating for measures such as reinvestment tax cuts and incentives for provinces that reduce internal trade barriers.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre previously outlined similar proposals under what he termed the Canadian Sovereignty Act, which the party says is focused on economic self-reliance and affordability.
The Conservatives say they are seeking support from MPs of all parties to pass the motion, framing it as a step toward improving Canada’s economic competitiveness during a period of global uncertainty.