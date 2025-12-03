Conservatives target immigration bill powers after temporary resident undercount

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner used a press conference Wednesday to renew her party’s call for the federal government to reinstate in-person citizenship ceremonies and to announce plans for an additional amendment to Bill C-12, the Liberals’ proposed immigration legislation.Rempel Garner said the Conservatives are rolling out a series of policy proposals aimed at what they describe as fixing Canada’s “broken immigration system.” As part of that effort, she urged the Liberal government to end the use of virtual or self-administered online citizenship oaths. .According to Rempel Garner, more than half of new Canadians last year became citizens through a digital process that allowed applicants to sign off online.She argued the practice diminishes what should be a communal and symbolic event. She said in-person ceremonies are a fundamental element of civic life and accused the government of maintaining virtual ceremonies largely for bureaucratic convenience.Rempel Garner also addressed Bill C-12, saying she was frustrated that some cross-party amendments negotiated at committee were later removed by Liberal MPs through procedural measures..She said Conservatives intend to introduce a new report-stage amendment aimed at preventing the government from using the bill’s powers to “mass extend” temporary resident visas.She argued that newly reported census data showing the government failed to count roughly 38% of temporary residents heightens the need for constraints on ministerial authority.She pointed to concerns raised by several provinces over pressures on health care, education, and housing linked to growing numbers of temporary residents..She noted that Conservatives previously secured an amendment to block the government from converting temporary residents to permanent residents en masse, as well as requirements for the minister to explain and justify any use of extraordinary powers.She said further clarification is warranted and that if the Liberals do not intend to use the bill’s authorities to extend visas on a large scale, they should support the amendment.At the press conference, Rempel Garner also fielded questions about procedural hurdles to introducing new amendments after committee stage..She said minority parliaments allow for amendments when new information emerges and criticized the Liberals for removing amendments that opposition MPs had supported.Asked about lobbying efforts by Tim Hortons and other companies to expand access to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, Rempel Garner reiterated her party’s long-standing call to phase out the program. She cited high youth unemployment and argued that entry-level positions should be filled by Canadians rather than temporary foreign workers.She declined to comment on reports regarding a Canadian company supplying light armoured vehicles to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, directing the question to the relevant Conservative critic..She also referenced recent reporting about the use of immigration measures during the 1995 Quebec referendum, saying it reinforced her concerns about ensuring clear limits on ministerial powers in Bill C-12.Rempel Garner said she does not believe the government’s earlier narrowing amendments sufficiently restrict the use of extraordinary powers. She said she expects the coming House debate to test whether the Liberals are willing to provide additional assurances to provinces and the public.