Gerrit Van Dorland

RightNow has claimed Gerrit Van Dorland was disqualified because of his views on abortion. 

 Courtesy Gerrit Van Dorland for Oxford/Facebook

Former Oxford byelection Conservative nomination candidate Gerrit Van Dorland said he was disappointed to learn National Council has voted to uphold his disqualification. 

“As a lifelong Conservative supporter who has spent the past six years working for Conservative Members of Parliament, leadership campaigns, nominations, and general elections, I truly expected that my candidacy would have been treated with better faith,” said Van Dorland in a Saturday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

The CONservative Party of Canaduh.

The need for Alberta independence has never been greater!

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

So conservatives are leftist COWARDS too. No reasons, No answers. CORRUPT!

Report Add Reply

