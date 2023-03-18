Former Oxford byelection Conservative nomination candidate Gerrit Van Dorland said he was disappointed to learn National Council has voted to uphold his disqualification.
“As a lifelong Conservative supporter who has spent the past six years working for Conservative Members of Parliament, leadership campaigns, nominations, and general elections, I truly expected that my candidacy would have been treated with better faith,” said Van Dorland in a Saturday statement.
“But I am more disappointed for the 2,500 Conservative members of Oxford who are signed up to support my campaign for faith, family, and freedom.”
“The party gave no reason for Gerrit's disqualification,” said RightNow co-founder Scott Hayward.
Van Dorland’s campaign manager, Bas Sluijmers, said his team was disappointed with the notice it received from the Conservatives saying he was being disqualified without providing reasons. Sluijmers said the Conservatives “maintain that they are a party of open and fair nominations, and as such, we will be appealing this decision to the Conservative Party National Council.”
Van Dorland thanked Conservatives in Oxford and across Canada for raising their voices and asking National Council to support his appeal. He asked people to continue to hold the Conservatives to account “on their promise to stand for freedom, to remove gatekeepers, and to fight cancel culture.”
The former candidate acknowledged his supporters in Oxford. He said they “ran a respectful, honest, and grassroots-driven campaign over the last three months, never wavering from our convictions.”
The statement said as disappointing as this decision might be, he encourages them to stay engaged and use their vote well on March 25. It said he will have more to say on that in the coming days.
“I hope and pray you will continue to stand with me as we press on in our defence of Life and Truth,” he said.
RightNow co-founder Alissa Golob said the disqualification was disgraceful.
“This is far worse than anything (Erin) O’Toole did,” said Golob.
“@PierrePoilievre is a liar for not stopping this before it got this far.”
The Conservatives could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
The CONservative Party of Canaduh.
The need for Alberta independence has never been greater!
So conservatives are leftist COWARDS too. No reasons, No answers. CORRUPT!
