News

Conservatives urge Carney to replace Immigration Minister Lena Diab

Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Left) and Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab (Right)
Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Left) and Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab (Right)WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cpc
Liberals
Mark Carney
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner
Immigration Minister Lena Diab

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news