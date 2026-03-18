Conservatives urge review after Supreme Court expands benefits for asylum claimants

TORONTO — Michelle Rempel Garner, the Conservative Party’s shadow minister for immigration, is urging the federal government to conduct a comprehensive review of a recent Supreme Court of Canada decision that extends access to certain provincially funded social benefits to asylum claimants, warning of broader implications for immigration policy and federal–provincial jurisdiction.In a statement issued Wednesday, Rempel Garner said the ruling in Québec (Attorney General) v. Kanyinda could have “system-wide effects” on Canada’s immigration and social welfare frameworks. She called on Prime Minister Mark Carney to direct an immediate analysis of the decision’s downstream legal and fiscal impacts, and to outline potential federal responses.The court found that asylum claimants residing in Quebec are entitled to access subsidized daycare spaces, determining that their exclusion violated equality rights under Section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The majority concluded that “refugee claimant status” constitutes an analogous ground under the Charter, thereby extending constitutional protections to individuals whose claims have not yet been adjudicated..The decision has prompted renewed scrutiny of the scope of Charter protections as they apply to non-citizens, as well as the extent to which provinces can differentiate eligibility for social programs based on immigration status.Rempel Garner, along with Conservative Quebec lieutenant Pierre Paul-Hus, said Ottawa should support Quebec should it choose to invoke Section 33 of the Charter — the notwithstanding clause — to override the ruling at the provincial level. She also called on the federal government to actively litigate any related cases that may test federal jurisdiction over immigration and benefit eligibility.In a dissenting opinion, Justice Suzanne Côté cautioned that recognizing refugee claimant status as a protected ground could constrain legislative flexibility in designing and administering social programs. She argued such an interpretation risks limiting governments’ ability to allocate finite public resources based on policy objectives..Chief Justice Richard Wagner, in concurring reasons, endorsed a broader reading of Section 15, signalling that similar claims could arise in other program areas where eligibility distinctions are made between citizens and non-citizens.Legal analysts say the ruling may create a basis for future constitutional challenges involving access to federally administered benefits, including health coverage and income supports, particularly where claimants lack permanent status or work authorization.The decision comes amid sustained pressures on provincial systems, particularly in Quebec, which has received a disproportionate share of asylum seekers in recent years. The influx has been linked in part to irregular border crossings, including at Roxham Road prior to its closure in 2023, and to ongoing backlogs in federal asylum processing.Provincial officials have previously cited capacity constraints in areas such as housing, healthcare and childcare, with waitlists for subsidized daycare spaces remaining a persistent issue for residents.Rempel Garner’s statement also raised concerns about the evolving balance of authority between the judiciary and Parliament in immigration matters, arguing that recent rulings have incrementally expanded judicial oversight into areas traditionally governed by federal statute under Section 91(25) of the Constitution Act, 1867.The federal government has not yet issued a formal response to the Conservatives’ request for a review.