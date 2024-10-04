Conservatives vow to bring 'common sense childcare' to BC

The BC Conservatives have unveiled their plan to help families in British Columbia.Leader John Rustad vowed to bring "common sense childcare" to the province, claiming Premier Eby and the BC NDP had betrayed those they promised to help."The NDP's childcare plan is a complete failure," he lamented. "After seven years of empty promises, BC families are left with nothing but waitlists and frustration. This is not just mismanagement — it's a betrayal of BC families, and it's time for a government that puts their needs first."He explained that under a Conservative government, independent childcare providers who have been barred from the NDP's $10 per day plan would be allowed to take part, thus opening countless new affordable spots immediately. Priority for those vacancies would be given to those who need it most."The majority of independent childcare providers are women leading small businesses in their communities," Rustad noted. "They deliver high-quality care, but government red tape and unequal support are preventing them from expanding and meeting demand. We will change that."On the issue of regulatory challenges, he said a Conservative government would allow for more childcare spaces in homes, commercial facilities, public schools, and community centers. Professionals in the education sector seeking to work in childcare would also have their credential conversion system simplified to make the transition smoother."All families deserve access to childcare that helps their children thrive while allowing parents to return to work when they choose," Rustad concluded, noting that the BC Family Benefit and Affordable Childcare Benefits would be expanded. "Young families are the future of our province, but with the affordability crisis worsening, many are being forced to build their future elsewhere. We will expand affordable childcare options, work hand-in-hand with independent providers, and give parents the support they need to care for their children in ways that make sense for them. BC families deserve better."