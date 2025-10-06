Conservatives warn bill could let Liberals cut off Canadians’ internet

Conservative MPs are sounding the alarm over a new federal cybersecurity bill, warning it could give cabinet sweeping powers to target ordinary Canadians online without due process.Blacklock's Reporter says Bill C-8, An Act Respecting Cybersecurity, would allow cabinet to order telecom providers to cut services to individuals it deems a threat to Canada’s telecommunications system — with orders kept secret and no court oversight. Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis said the bill “as it stands would allow the government to deprive individuals of essential services without ever seeing the evidence.”Lewis offered a stark scenario in the Commons. A citizen frustrated with a government program could post online about alleged corruption. .Under Bill C-8, she said, the government could quietly shut down that person’s internet, phone, and email, while forbidding the provider from revealing the reason. “She cannot access her email, bank account or work portal,” Lewis said. “Her social media accounts are frozen. She cannot contact friends. This scenario is conceivable and legal under Bill C-8 as it stands.”Conservative MP Matt Strauss echoed the concern, calling the powers “unprecedented” and warning the minister of industry could deem any citizen a “threat” without warrant or judicial review. He noted the government previously froze bank accounts during the 2022 Freedom Convoy under the Emergencies Act, a move later ruled unlawful by a federal judge..Liberal MPs defended the bill, saying it targets foreign cyber threats and would not be used against Canadians. Parliamentary secretary Jacques Ramsay said the measure is “essential to protect Canadians” from state-sponsored cyber campaigns from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. He emphasized that the powers are intended for urgent situations to address known vulnerabilities.Other opposition MPs also expressed concern over civil liberties. New Democrat Gord Johns warned the bill risks privacy and could allow mandatory information sharing with foreign governments, while Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Deschenes cited threats to individual freedoms.Conservative MPs said they will block the bill in committee if it is not amended to protect Canadians’ rights online..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.