Construction traffic control driver busted for blazing 110 km/h through BC construction zone

A BC traffic control worker is facing a hefty bill and a seven-day vehicle impound after allegedly blasting through a Hwy. 1 construction zone at nearly double the limit — in the very type of truck meant to slow other drivers down.BC Highway Patrol says the 55-year-old Abbotsford woman was pulled over just after 1 p.m. on October 22 while driving a white Chevrolet Silverado between Hope and Yale. Police say the laser reader clocked her at 110 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone, despite the vehicle being a marked traffic control truck.Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the driver told officers she was heading home from another construction site, a claim that didn’t impress police..He said it’s “obviously disrespectful for a construction worker to speed through another construction zone,” adding the real issue is the danger posed to crews who rely on drivers to slow down. He noted that “no one is immune from the law.”The woman received a $483 ticket for excessive speeding under section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act and will face at least three years of high-risk driver premiums.The Surrey-based road safety company that owns the truck is now on the hook for towing and impound fees, plus any bump in insurance costs.