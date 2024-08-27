Contraband worth $900K seized at Edmonton Max

Staff at Edmonton Institution, a maximum-security federal facility, successfully intercepted a significant amount of contraband and unauthorized items. The items seized last week included THC, crystal methamphetamine, and cell phones, with an estimated institutional value of $917,400.The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) confirmed that the police have been notified, and an internal investigation is underway. The seizure underscores the ongoing challenges faced by correctional institutions in preventing the entry of illegal substances and items.In its efforts to maintain a safe and secure environment, CSC employs a variety of tools to combat the smuggling of contraband. These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs used to thoroughly search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.The CSC is stepping up its measures to prevent such items from entering its institutions. "We are committed to working closely with law enforcement to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional facilities," a CSC spokesperson stated.To further enhance security, CSC has established a toll-free telephone tip line for all federal institutions. This line, 1‑866‑780‑3784, allows individuals to anonymously report activities related to drug use or trafficking that could threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff. The information shared is protected to ensure the confidentiality of callers.