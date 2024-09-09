Controversial broadcaster Adler moves closer to $178K Senate seat

Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler has inched closer to securing a $178,100-a-year position in the Canadian Senate, following a formal notice issued by the Liberal cabinet. The announcement, made Saturday, confirmed that Adler, 70, will represent Manitoba at the request of the Prime Minister, despite his controversial history of inflammatory remarks about indigenous Manitobans.Adler, who will officially assume his seat after signing the roll and taking the oath on September 17, has faced sharp criticism from indigenous leaders and organizations. Many have condemned his 1999 radio commentaries, in which he described Indigenous people in Manitoba as lazy “boneheads” living in "ghettos" and dependent on welfare.Senator Mary Jane McCallum, a fellow Manitoban of Cree heritage, has been particularly vocal about her disapproval of Adler’s appointment. “Where did this anger, misinformation and oral violence originate?” she asked in an August 26 commentary in the Hill Times. "There are no boneheads in my backyard. One may have to look in their own."McCallum, who has personal experience with the struggles of indigenous communities as a former residential school student, added that Adler’s remarks continue to fuel division. “Despite all the work we have done to educate Canadians on our reality, commentary like that from Mr. Adler contributes to polarization and an increase in negative attitudes towards First Nations,” she wrote. "An apology in this situation is insufficient because of the undeserving damage Mr. Adler’s remarks have caused so many people."Indigenous groups, including the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc., have also opposed Adler’s Senate nomination.In a 1999 broadcast on Winnipeg’s Radio CJOB, Adler harshly criticized indigenous people, claiming, “people who want a free ride through life, often get a ride that’s free and then complain the ride isn’t rich enough.” He further elaborated that the issue was a lack of “moral discipline” and “civilization,” stating that those who behave “in an uncivilized manner” do not deserve any respect.Although Adler has not commented on the recent backlash, he defended his position on human rights in an August 19 podcast, Real Talk With Ryan Jespersen. “There are many things I’d like to do that comport with my values,” Adler said. “I am talking about rights, human rights.”McCallum remains skeptical of the Prime Minister’s claim that Adler has been a "champion of human rights" throughout his career. "How?" she asked pointedly..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.