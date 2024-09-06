Controversial former Conservative candidate Rachael Weber announces Independent run

Controversial ex-BC Conservatives candidate Rachael Weber has announced that she will be running in the upcoming election as an Independent.She has become the party's second former nominee to make the move, following Surrey-Panorama's Dupinder Saran."The time to stand up for what's right, is right now!" Weber wrote in a Facebook post. "I will be running as an Independent. People need a choice. No one wants to vote NDP and no one wants to vote for a coalition party filled with Liberals under the Conservative Banner."She claimed that by working with BC United-Liberals, the Conservatives "have all let us down.""Someone needs to hold the party who forms government accountable," Weber continued. "We still have a chance to make this riding better then it ever has been!"Weber was ousted after being highlighted as an example of what many deemed to be inadequate vetting processes in the Conservative Party. She was found to have posted during the COVID-19 pandemic about 5G, claiming it was an instrument of "genocide," and also equated cashless payments and "microchips" with "the anti-christ," warning it could bring about "the rapture. Her comments led opponents to suggest the Conservatives were becoming the "conspiracy party."During a joint press conference with John Rustad, BC United-Liberals leader Kevin Falcon said one of the conditions for their cooperation was a better vetting process to ensure only the best candidates were put forth. Days later, Weber was out, replaced by BC United-Liberals' Kiel Giddens..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.