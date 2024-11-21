Controversial former House Republican tapped as U.S. ambassador to Canada

U.S. President Elect Donald Trump has nominated former Michigan Congressman Pete Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada.Hoekstra held office in the House of Representatives from the early 90s to 2011. He was the Netherlands ambassador in the original Trump Administration. "In my second term, Pete will help me once again put America first," Trump said in a statement. “Pete is well-respected in the Great State of Michigan, a state we won sizeably.”According to the Washington Post, in 2020, several Dutch officials sought answers from Hoekstra in response to reports that he organized a fund-raising event at the U.S. embassy for the supposedly far right Dutch political party Forum for Democracy. "A potential violation of international law," reported the Post. "This is not the first time Hoekstra has been associated with the far right party. In May 2020, Hoekstra was interviewed by party leader Thierry Baudet on the party's video channel and he was also a guest speaker at the party's conference in November 2019."Canada welcomes the nomination of Hoekstra, said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly on Thursday."We look forward to working to strengthen the ties between our two countries, as close allies and neighbours, and continuing to advance our shared priorities."When President Elect Donald Trump takes back the White House in January, Canada faces the possibility of a 20% tariff, an uptick in asylum seekers and hassle over its floundering defence spending, reported Politico. Justin Trudeau has "unleashed a tiger team of texters, top ministers and senior Trudeau aides" who may appear closer to their U.S. counterparts than Trudeau is with Trump, reported Politico.“They’re going to have to think through very carefully who it is that had the best personal relationship, forget professional,” former U.S. Ambassador Bruce Heyman said last week, reported Politico."You have to develop these relationships pretty quickly, and you’re gonna have to also figure out, because Donald Trump is so transactional, what is it you give for what it is you want to get. That’s how he thinks."