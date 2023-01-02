The Illinois Supreme Court has put a controversial law eliminating cash bail on pause.
At 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act) would have taken effect. However, the court ordered a stay to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures” as the justices prepare to review the new law.
On Wednesday, a Kankakee County judge ruled the SAFE-T Act was unconstitutional and the counties that sued to block the new law would not have to implement it.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the government would appeal the judge’s decision.
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Kane County State’s Attorney Jaime Mosser issued a joint statement that the uneven administration of the SAFE-T Act would harm Illinois citizens.
“Had the SAFE-T Act gone into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, while litigation is pending, the administration of justice in Illinois would have been uneven, thus harming the citizens of the state,” said Berlin and Mosser in the statement.
On Friday afternoon, the counties filed an emergency motion to suspend the SAFE-T Act pending the outcome of current litigation. Raoul issued a statement that the Illinois government intends to defend the SAFE-T Act and ensure it goes into effect.
“Only the Supreme Court’s final decision on the merits will be binding on all Illinois courts,” Raoul said in the statement.
“It is important to note that the order issued today by the court is not a decision on the merits of the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act, and I appreciate the court’s interest in expediting the appeal. We look forward to mounting a robust defence of the constitutionality of the law and ensuring that it goes into effect across the state.”
The Illinois Supreme Court did not set an appeal court date.
Democratic State Senator Elgie Sims Jr sponsored the SAFE-T Act and said it would “fundamentally change” the Illinois criminal justice system.
Sims said the SAFE-T Act is “a big, bold, complex, transformational agenda.”
The SAFE-T Act reforms “law enforcement training, accountability, and the statewide elimination of monetary bail.”
The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus created the SAFE-T Act after George Floyd died in Minneapolis in May 2020.
Republicans have criticized the SAFE-T Act, citing the risk of releasing dangerous criminals back into communities.
Republican State Senator John Curran said Republicans were “frozen out of the process” and were not “allowed an opportunity to participate” in creating the SAFE-T Act.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
