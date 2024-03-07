Controversy grows as Tories claim BC Crowns reluctant to charge antisemitic demonstrators, Conservatives call for Eby’s resignation

The Conservative Party of British Columbia has called for the resignation of NDP Premier David Eby over accusations of antisemitism within the provincial government. Conservative leader John Rustad posted a statement on behalf of the party calling for Eby to step down, citing “the revelation of rampant antisemitism within the NDP party.”Rustad referred to a letter by MLA Selina Robinson sent to her former NDP colleagues singling out Attorney General Niki Sharma, among others, for “failing to reach out to the Jewish community or understand their fear amid rising antisemitism in society.”He pointed to anti-Israel demonstrators marching the streets in Victoria since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, “illegally obstructing roads, praising Hamas and shouting chants for Intifada.”“No arrests have been made,” wrote Rustad, adding that just last weekend an anti-Israel demonstration blocked the Granville Street Bridge in Vancouver. According to the Conservatives, Victoria Police Chief Constable Del Manak, in a private meeting, “pinned his department's reluctance to make arrests on the unwillingness of Crown prosecutors who report to the Attorney General to proceed with charges.” .In February, lawyer and Conservative MLA candidate Tim Thielmann drafted a 26-page legal brief on the anti-Israel demonstrations, which is in the possession of both Manak and Sharma. “The memo documents the ongoing violations of criminal laws by Victoria's antisemitic extremists and the legal basis on which other blockages and hate speech have been successfully prosecuted,” said Rustad. “The lack of action by Sharma illustrates an unfair, politically motivated double standard being applied by this NDP government on an incidence of anti-Jewish hate speech in antisemitism,” the statement reads, adding that despite repeated calls to act from the Conservatives, both Eby and Sharma have avoided speaking on the issue. Rustad pointed to issues to do with “antisemitism" and “extreme anti-Jewish hate speech.” Rustad slammed Eby and Sharma for not condemning Victoria imam Younos Kathrada, head of Muslim Youth, who has “called publicly for the annihilation of the plundering Jews.”Kathrada has praised Hamas martyrs and instructed children in his congregation to consider non’Muslims as the enemies of Allah,” the statement reads. “There have been repeated denouncements of Kathrada by Jewish and Muslim leaders and the public since Kathrada began delivering hate sermons in 2018, Rustad wrote. “But neither Sharma nor Eby have approved prosecutions during their respective terms as attorneys general.”“The premier must resign.”