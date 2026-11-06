Convenience stores say Ottawa's pharmacy-only pouch rule has handed the market to smugglers

Ontario convenience store owners are urging their provincial government to join Alberta in pressing Ottawa to scrap its pharmacy-only rule for nicotine pouches.

In a November 3 release, the Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA) cited an EY Canada report for the Convenience Industry Council of Canada that estimates illegal cigarettes make up between 42% and 53% of Ontario's cigarette market. The OCSA said illegal vapes and pouches now move through the same channels.

"Governments can't keep further regulating and restricting approved products while allowing the black market to flourish," said OCSA chair Kenny Shim.

The association said that since the 2024 ministerial order, the market for the product "has now been completely lost to the black market.”

The Ontario government has not publicly responded to the association's call.

Health Canada's August 2024 order requires pouches to be kept behind the pharmacy counter and limited to mint or menthol flavours. Zonnic, made by Imperial Tobacco, is the only authorized brand.

Éric Gagnon, vice-president of corporate and regulatory affairs at Imperial Tobacco Canada, told FM93 on October 14 that 90% of Canada's smokeless nicotine market is illegal. That is an industry figure.