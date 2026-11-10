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Convenience stores take Ottawa to court over pharmacy-only nicotine pouch rule

A ruling for the retailers could leave each provincial government to decide where authorized pouches may be sold.
Canada restricts sales of Zonnic nicotine pouches to behind the pharmacy counter.
Canada restricts sales of Zonnic nicotine pouches to behind the pharmacy counter.Image courtesy of AI
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Nicotine
Convenience Stores
nicotine pouches
Zonnic
Couche-Tard
flavoured nicotine pouches