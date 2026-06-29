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Convicted killer missing from Vancouver Island prison as RCMP launch major search

Police are searching for a convicted murderer who is believed to have escaped from a federal prison on Vancouver Island, prompting a large-scale response involving ground patrols, police dogs and aerial surveillance.
Police are searching for a convicted murderer who is believed to have escaped from a federal prison on Vancouver Island, prompting a large-scale response involving ground patrols, police dogs and aerial surveillance.Courtesy of Correctional Service of Canada
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Bc
William Head Institution
Vancouver Island
Aaron Gunn
Correctional Service Of Canada
West Shore Rcmp
Metchosin
ernest egon jensen
escaped inmate
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